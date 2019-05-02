Blidworth caravan inferno thought to be arson say police

Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating a fire at a caravan storage site as an arson attack.

A total of 70 caravans were destroyed and around 30 fire damaged in the blaze in Far Baulker Farm, Old Rufford Road, Oxton, at around 2am on Tuesday (30 April).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is now thought to have been started deliberately, and Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has any information that could help the enquiry, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 128 of 30 April 2019.

See dramatic video of the caravan blaze here

Fire wrecks 100 caravans at Blidworth



Pictures show extent of the blaze