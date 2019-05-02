Blidworth caravan inferno thought to be arson say police

Numerous caravans and motorhomes that have been burnt out following a fire at a storage site in Blidworth, Nottinghamshire. April 30, 2019. See SWNS story SWMDblaze. Emergency services were called out after the incident was reported around 2am, on Tuesday, April 30. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said as many as 70 caravans, motorhomes and horses boxes were destroyed by the flames, with a further 50 caravans damaged by the heat. Six Nottinghamshire fire crews attended the scene for around five hours. The incident happened at a site off the A614 in Blidworth, between Haywood Oaks and Baulker Lane.
Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating a fire at a caravan storage site as an arson attack.

A total of 70 caravans were destroyed and around 30 fire damaged in the blaze in Far Baulker Farm, Old Rufford Road, Oxton, at around 2am on Tuesday (30 April).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is now thought to have been started deliberately, and Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has any information that could help the enquiry, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 128 of 30 April 2019.

