Binge drinker veered into path of oncoming police car in Mansfield

Joshua Ginever took a taxi home after a night out in Mansfield before remembering he'd left his house keys in his parked white VW Golf and told the driver to take him back, Mansfield magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Shiaroz Ahmed described how Ginever, aged 35, decided to drive his own car and took a corner off Central Avenue ‘wide,’ before he was seen swerving from side to side by police.

"He came across as very drunk," she said, adding that when he was taken to the police station, at 3.10am, on May 8, he refused to give a breath sample for analysis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for failing to provide in September 2013.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "Drink clouds your judgment. There wasn't much traffic around but there was an officer - and he brought him to book very quickly."

He said Ginever, who works for his family jewellery business in Mansfield, has recognised he has to address his drinking issue.

He said the defendant 'binge drinks from time to time' but is not alcohol dependent.

Ginever, of St James's Street, Nottingham, admitted failing to provide a breath specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 48 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 12 months if he successfully completes it.