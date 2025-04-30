Bilsthorpe pervert offered to pay 13-year-old-girl for nude pictures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bilsthorpe pervert who offered to pay a 13-year-old-girl for nude pictures but was really talking to a police decoy also downloaded indecent images of children, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Smith contacted the girl on the Chatiw and KIK platforms and her age was made clear within the first reply, in May 2023, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He asked what she was wearing and sent a picture of his genitals, along with three videos of him performing a sexual act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After telling her he was 51, Smith asked her to send him a nude picture, to which the decoy replied: "Yes, as long as you are OK with me being 13.”

Nottingham Crown Court

Smith also discussed sending her money via Paypal.

When he was arrested in June, analysis of his devices revealed he had downloaded 270 category A indecent images of children, 174 category B images, and 209 category C images, when category A is the most serious.

He told police he “enjoyed the thrill of showing himself to young users and enjoyed the compliments,” the court heard.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Smith has no previous convictions and is remorseful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He completed an online course and has been in touch with the Samaritans,” he said. “The relationship he is in has endured for 13 years. Your Honour will see that his partner is supportive of him.

"He is a mechanic and carries out MOT tests," said Mr Brewin. "The DVLA says if you get a conviction for more than three months you have to notify your employer.

“He has thought about the ramifications of his offending. He knows if he breaches his sexual harm prevention order he will be liable to imprisonment.

"He knows how serious these matters are. He promises not to engage in this sort of offending again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, aged 53, of Greenway, Retford, and formerly of Mickledale Close, Bilsthorpe, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and three counts of possessing indecent images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on on February 4.

On Tuesday he received 24 months, suspended for two years, with a 31-day programme, and ten rehabilitation days.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.