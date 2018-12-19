Bilsthorpe man who threated schoolboys at knifepoint jailed

A man who threatened two schoolboys at knifepoint in a Bilsthorpe park has been jailed for 23 months.

Owen Bush, 22, of Wycar Road, Bilsthorpe, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray and two counts of being in possession of a knife.

On June 9 of this year, the two boys were at the Crompton Road Playing Fields when they were confronted by Bush.

He threatened them and told them to hand over their bicycles.

During the course of the incident Bush pulled out a knife from his waistband.

The boys were able to back away from Bush after another person intervened.

The boys saw Bush again on the playing fields on June 12.

One of the boys called his sister who travelled to the park with her partner.

The partner asked Bush if he carried a knife and he said ‘yes’.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Tuesday, December 18) Bush was jailed for 15 months for the affray on June 9 and a further eight months, to be served concurrently, for being in possession of a knife.

He received an eight month prison sentence, to be served consecutively, for being in possession of a knife on June 12.

Bush was also made subject of a restraining order and a ban on going to Crompton Road Playing Fields.

Speaking after his sentencing Detective Constable Andrew Brownless, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The judge commented on the seriousness of carrying a knife and how it only takes a second to take out a knife and make use of it, potentially leading to fatal consequences.

“There’s no need to carry a knife in Nottinghamshire and they are not welcome in our communities.

“You will be less safe if you carry a knife. There’s far more chance of you using it, or having it used against you, and the consequences can last forever.”