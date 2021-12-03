Bilsthorpe man threatened to burn ‘caravan prisoner’ girlfriend in violent attack

Owen Bush flew into a rage when he saw the woman speaking to his brother, accused her of cheating on him, and launched a savage attack.

He punched her repeatedly and "when she couldn't take any more blows to the face," continued to hit her through a pillow, said prosecutor Caroline Bradley.

He tried to squirt bleach into her mouth and lit a can of deodorant, threatening to burn her. Bush's mother let the woman into the house and locked him out.

Owen Bush.

She was treated for multiple injuries and a small bleed on the brain, and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks.

Ms Bradley described how Bush met the woman in December 2020, and they quickly moved to his parents’ address.

He soon banned her from contacting family and friends, stopped her from getting medication and "assaulted her when he had a bad day."

When she tried to leave him in January, Bush threw her across the bedroom and put a knife to her throat.

He was finally arrested in Liverpool, in April, when he denied the allegations and accused her of "being a raging druggie."

The court heard he has previous convictions for wounding, common assault and battery, and was jailed for 23 months after threatening two schoolboys at knifepoint, in 2018.

Simon Eckersley, mitigating, said Bush has issues with addiction and a "significant” mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Bush, 25, of Wycar Road, Bilsthorpe, pleaded guilty to four offences at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing him to two and and a half years in prison, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said: “If you had taken your medication as you were supposed to, things would have been very different. But you didn't do that. What followed was a series of abusive relationships.

“You suggested she had drugged you by putting amphetamine in your drinks and it was all her fault. No it wasn't.

“Until you accept this you will continue to be a danger to other people. If you turn to drink and drugs again, the awful side of you will simply prevail again.”