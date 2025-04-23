Bilsthorpe man ‘off face on alcohol’ when he struck partner with axe and pronounced wound ‘not that bad’

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
A Bilsthorpe man who was “off his face on alcohol” when he hit his partner with an axe before pronouncing the wound “not that bad" also tried to claim the attack was accidental, a court has heard.

Thomas Clarkson became angry and abusive after the woman told him she wanted to end their relationship at an address in Newark on June 17 last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how she went into the bedroom, hid under the blanket and didn't see what happened next.

Clarkson drunkenly swung the axe around until it made contact with her left knee, said Paul Stimson, prosecuting.

Nottingham Crown Court

Clarkson's victim initially suggested it was an accident but suspicions were raised at King’s Mill Hospital and the police were called.

The seven-centimeter-long wound was treated with adhesive strips and she was discharged with painkillers afterwards.

In a statement, she said her life had been "left in ruins," and she "doesn't see how she can get her life back on track”.

The court heard Clarkson has 11 previous convictions for 14 offences, including common assault and affray.

He also breached a domestic violence protection order against the same woman the day after it was made last year.

Recorder Adrian Reynolds told Clarkson: “Don’t run away with the idea I am on your side in this case. What you say about this being an accident I don’t believe for a minute. And don't you kid yourself either. The injury was deep and could have been much more severe.”

The court heard Clarkson, who has served the equivalent of a 20 month sentence, has neuro-diverse problems and the probation service recommended rehabilitation activity days and the building relationships programme.

Sentencing him to 18 months on Tuesday, the judge said it would be “fundamentally unfair” and contrary to Court of Appeal guidelines to impose a court order with probation recommendations as well.

“If probation aren’t going to supervise you there is nothing I can do about that,” he said. “But I think it is extremely regrettable.”

He told Clarkson: "If I thought you presented an ongoing risk you would be going back down and continuing in prison, irrespective of whether you think prison has taught you a lesson or not.”

Clarkson, 38, formerly of Belle Eau Park, Bilsthorpe, admitted wounding with intent at a previous hearing.

