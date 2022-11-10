Bilsthorpe man filmed as he destroyed his former neighbour’s CCTV camera

Michael Lowe was seen on the balcony outside a flat on Queen's Court, Newark, before the camera's owner discovered its metal bracket had been bent down and the cables ripped out, on August 1.

Sarah Holland, prosecuting, said there has been a history between the two and police installed the £180 camera following an incident three years ago.

Lowe, aged 33, gave a no-comment interview and stuck his fingers up when police photographed him to establish what he was wearing.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The offence put him in breach of a 30-week prison term, suspended for two years, in April 2021, for burglary and theft.

The court heard he has 47 previous convictions for 130 offences, and he was last in court for criminal damage in March 2022.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the relationship between Lowe and his victim deteriorated after Lowe's father died.

Remembering what happened caused him to feel bitter and triggered the vandalism, he said.

The court heard there has been a gap in his offending since he stopped abusing drugs and he has referred himself to a substance misuse charity.

Mr Perry said Lowe 'has made real progress' and said, with the benefit of probation, he might be able to persuade a court not to send him to custody.

Lowe, of North Drive, Bilsthorpe, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Sentencing was adjourned until December 1 for reports.