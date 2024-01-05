Bilsthorpe man deliberately rammed cop car while on bail for assaulting officers

A Bilsthorpe man who sped through a residential area at night and deliberately rammed a police car was on bail for assaulting officers a few days earlier, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Bembridge reached speeds of 65mph and drove “erratically” and without lights before ploughing his borrowed transit van into the front of the police car, on April 25 last year, said Steven Taylor, prosecuting.

The 36-year-old smashed his head against the window as he was driven to the station where a breath test showed he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was driving on a provisional licence without insurance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten days earlier police received a report of a man behaving suspiciously on Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, and found Bembridge hiding behind a vehicle.

On the way to the station he became verbally abusive and started to headbutt the interior before flinging his head back and striking an officer on the cheek.

He was "intermittently aggressive" and kicked out at another officer, landing “a solid blow to his chest”.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he was jailed in 2010 for assault causing actual bodily harm, and in 2011 for aggravated vehicle taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 2016 he received a suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban for failing to provide a breath sample.

Bembridge is also in breach of a community order, imposed in April 2023, for battery and assaulting more officers after “he picked fights for no reason and punched people at Boughton Social Club.”

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said at the time Bembridge had “started a relationship with a woman who works in a pub and was drinking far more than he should have done.”

Since then the qualified mechanic and dad-of-one has undergone a "seismic shift" by voluntarily engaging with an alcohol support group impressive and completing 248 days of a curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He appreciates the vulnerable situation he is in,” Mr Robinson added. “He deserves full credit for his early guilty pleas.”

Bembridge, of New Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted dangerous driving, assaulting emergency workers, criminal damage, failing to stop, failing to provide a sample, and driving without insurance or a licence.