Bilsthorpe man committed 131st offence by vandalising neighbour’s CCTV camera

Michael Lowe was seen on the balcony outside a flat on Queen's Court, Newark, before his neighbour discovered the £180 camera had been damaged, on August 1.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said the offence put him in breach of a 30 week prison term, suspended for two years, in April 2021, for burglary and theft.

The court heard he has 47 previous convictions for 130 offences, and he was last in court for criminal damage in March 2022.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Lowe committed the offence while he was depressed and embittered after the death of his father.

He has been engaging with the drugs services after many years of intravenous drug abuse left him with mobility issues.

Lowe committed 37 offences in a short space of time before receiving the suspended sentence but has only committed two since, Mr Perry said.

Urging the magistrates to step back from sending him to jail, he said: “I know this bench looks at the positives rather than the negatives.

"There is a lot of good in Mr Lowe, which I hope you can see.”

Lowe, 33, of North Drive, Bilsthorpe, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on November 10.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports and on Thursday he received a 12 month community order with a drug rehabilitation programme.

He was fined £20 and ordered to pay £180 compensation and a £10 surcharge.