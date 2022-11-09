News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bilsthorpe farmers urged to be vigilant after trailer thefts

Farmers in and around Bilsthorpe are being asked “to be vigilant” after recent trailer thefts.

By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 9:06am

Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood south policing team, which serves Bilsthorpe, said a cattle trailer and flat-bed trailer had been stolen from a farmyard after offenders cut through fencing and drove across fields.

Read More
Nottinghamshire Tory MPs speak out about being victims of 'toxic' tweets and soc...

A team spokesman said: “It is helpful if you can record any serial numbers of your equipment, so any stolen items we recover can be returned to their owners.

Rural police are urging farmers to be alert.

Most Popular

“Please report any suspicious activity by calling 101 or 999.”