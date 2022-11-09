Bilsthorpe farmers urged to be vigilant after trailer thefts
Farmers in and around Bilsthorpe are being asked “to be vigilant” after recent trailer thefts.
Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood south policing team, which serves Bilsthorpe, said a cattle trailer and flat-bed trailer had been stolen from a farmyard after offenders cut through fencing and drove across fields.
A team spokesman said: “It is helpful if you can record any serial numbers of your equipment, so any stolen items we recover can be returned to their owners.
“Please report any suspicious activity by calling 101 or 999.”