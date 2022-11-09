Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood south policing team, which serves Bilsthorpe, said a cattle trailer and flat-bed trailer had been stolen from a farmyard after offenders cut through fencing and drove across fields.

A team spokesman said: “It is helpful if you can record any serial numbers of your equipment, so any stolen items we recover can be returned to their owners.