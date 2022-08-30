Biker named Quick nearly killed himself in high-speed chase through Warsop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court heard Quick was riding a red Honda when officers spotted him at a roundabout and activated their blue lights and siren, on September 10, 2020

Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, said Quick, now aged 26, drove off at speed, crossing into the path of an oncoming vehicle and taking corners without precautions, before nearly colliding with a van at the junction of Sandy Lane and Birkland Avenue.

He came off the bike and ran down an alleyway, but was caught ‘in a matter of minutes’.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Ms Phelan said police officers found £270 in cash and 40 wraps of cannabis in his backpack.

A search of his home later revealed a further £5,486 in cash, and a ‘burner’ phone with text messages requesting ‘gelato’, a type of cannabis.

Quick, of Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and dangerous driving.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said at the time of the offences Quick was self-medicating with cannabis, which brought him into debt.

Efforts to pay if off led to him dealing drugs and this was ‘not successful’.

She said: “Quick is currently running a successful business with his partner and his cannabis use has significantly reduced.”

The court heard that he received an 18-month community order with unpaid work – which he has now completed - for a linked road traffic offence.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Michael Auty QC said the postal requisition system had taken a long time to bring Quick to court and he is ‘a very different person from the one he was two years ago’.

He said: “Both offences in their own way are serious.

“You got yourself into a real mess and started dealing cannabis. It wasn't wholly unsuccessful because it yielded several thousand pounds.”

He imposed an 18-month jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days as well as 150 hours of unpaid work.