Bike stolen from outside Mansfield District Council offices

A Mansfield man has called for public caution after his brother's bike was taken outside the Civic Centre.

Stephan Simms' brother Danny was at the council headquarters finalising paperwork to move into a house when his bicycle was stolen.

The bike.

He says the bike, which is a distinctive Carrera make, was Danny's "only transport to work" - urging the public to be wary if anyone tries to sell off the bike, pictured.

He has also encouraged the public to contact him or phone the police if they know who stole the bike.

He said: "His bike was taken outside Mansfield District Council between 11am and noon yesterday (September 11).

"It’s my brother's only transport to work and back, and he was in there signing forms to do with getting his own house.

Another angle.

"The person who robbed the bike has been reported to police, it's a Carrera hellcat limited edition and could be around Mansfield, Sutton or Kirkby,

"If anyone tries to sell you this please inform me or my brother."

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "We were called at about 3.30pm on September 11, 2019 following reports of a mountain bike being stolen outside the Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield.

"The bike was stolen between 11-11.10am.

"The bike has been described as blue, Carrera Hell Cat, with an orange light on the back of the seat and a bottle holder.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting incident number 580 of September 11, 2019."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously using 0800 555 111.