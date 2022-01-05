Bike seized after residents report illegal riding and anti-social behaviour in Underwood
A series of police patrols have been conducted around Underwood this week due to an increase in calls regarding illegal riding and anti-social behaviour.
Ashfield Neighbourhood Police Team and the off-road squad have been conducting patrols and seizing illegal vehicles around Felley Priory after numerous calls complaining about anti-social behaviour.
Ashfield Police posted on social media after an incident where they confiscated a bike.
A spokesperson said: “This bike (pictured) was seized from a 36-year-old kid who was ‘just having fun’ and showing complete disregard to members of the public in the area and landowners.
“If you see people riding illegally, report it. If you would like a list of tracks and places you can ride legally, email Ashfield NPT for further information.”
Patrols will continue in the area.