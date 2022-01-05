Ashfield NPT and the off-road police team have been conducting patrols around Felly Priory in Underwood.

Ashfield Neighbourhood Police Team and the off-road squad have been conducting patrols and seizing illegal vehicles around Felley Priory after numerous calls complaining about anti-social behaviour.

Ashfield Police posted on social media after an incident where they confiscated a bike.

A spokesperson said: “This bike (pictured) was seized from a 36-year-old kid who was ‘just having fun’ and showing complete disregard to members of the public in the area and landowners.

“If you see people riding illegally, report it. If you would like a list of tracks and places you can ride legally, email Ashfield NPT for further information.”