Baseball bat and drugs found after car crashed into railings in Sutton

Three people have been arrested after a car failed to stop before being driven at a police vehicle and crashing into metal railings.

Drugs were seized from the the Ford Fiesta - which had false registration plates, after it failed to stop for police.

Garden Lane

The car failed to stop on on Garden Lane, Sutton, before driving down a dead end and crashing into railings at around 10.56pm on Monday (November 25).

It then reversed toward a police car, before being driven forward and getting stuck.

The car was later found to have been stolen from Nottingham Road, Trowell, on November 13.

Drugs, believed to be crack cocaine, and a baseball bat were seized by officers.

Two 21-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at the scene on suspicion of car theft, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help the enquiry is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 960 of 25 November 2019.