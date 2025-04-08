Barber was ‘whipped into a frenzy’ and attacked mistaken love rival in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A barber who was "whipped into a frenzy" when he attacked a man in Sutton he mistakenly thought was having a “romantic relationship” with his girlfriend has been sentenced in court by magistrates.

Mohammad Karimi confronted the man and hit him once in the face outside his workplace on Downing Street on August 6 last year, said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting.

His victim, who was left with injuries to his mouth and a swollen jawbone, said the attack "affected me personally, emotionally, financially and physically."

"I was in a lot of pain, lying in the street, alone and injured," he said in a statement.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said he has lived in the UK for 23 years, was well-known in the community, and to be attacked by another Kurdish man made him feel ashamed.

"He accused me of having a relationship with someone who is not my wife which is completely false," he said.

Because he was assaulted outside his workplace he said he was fearful Karimi might return and assault him again.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Karimi has one previous conviction for a public order offence from 2017 and “is not known as a man of violence”.

He said the defendant was "whipped into a frenzy" by the woman and he struck his victim once in the face.

“He returned to check the victim was sitting upright, which he was,” said Mr Perry. “He accepts there is no justification."

He said Karimi is a barber who has worked in the UK for 12 years, has no drink or drugs issues, and is capable of undertaking a community order.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “Whatever the background of this case, it is not acceptable to use violence against anyone. You could have caused a very serious injury.”

Karimi, aged 25, of Marchwood Close, Nottingham, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a six-week community order with a 7pm-6am curfew which will be monitored by electronic tag. A two-year restraining order was imposed.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs, a £114 surcharge and £100 compensation.