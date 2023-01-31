Bottles of alcohol were stolen during the burglary on Boxing Day, at about 7am.

Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to the man pictured in this image.

Police want to speak to this man

PC Luke Kerruish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Break-ins of this nature are really damaging for local businesses and we are determined to catch up with whoever was responsible.

“We believe the man pictured here on CCTV may be able to help us with our investigation and we are urging him or anyone who knows him to come forward.”