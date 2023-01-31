News you can trust since 1952
Bar burglary: Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to after Nottinghamshire bar raid

Police investigating a break-in at a Nottinghamshire bar have appealed for the public’s help to trace the man pictured in this CCTV image.

By John Smith
46 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bottles of alcohol were stolen during the burglary on Boxing Day, at about 7am.

Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to the man pictured in this image.

Police want to speak to this man
PC Luke Kerruish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Break-ins of this nature are really damaging for local businesses and we are determined to catch up with whoever was responsible.

“We believe the man pictured here on CCTV may be able to help us with our investigation and we are urging him or anyone who knows him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 339 of December 27, 2022.