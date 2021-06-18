Banned Mansfield Woodhouse driver caught behind the wheel while over the limit

Marius Tilindis was driving an Alpha Romeo on Mansfield Road, when he was stopped by police on September 6, last year, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A test revealed he had 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mr Jerath said Tilindis, who was unrepresented, received a community order and a 28-month ban for drink driving, in June 2019.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Tilindis, 39, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A probation report was ordered and the case was adjourned for him to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court to be sentence on August 5.

An interim disqualification was imposed.