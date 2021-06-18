Banned Mansfield Woodhouse driver caught behind the wheel while over the limit
A banned drink driver flouted the law when he was caught over the limit for the second time in Spion Kop, a court has been told.
Marius Tilindis was driving an Alpha Romeo on Mansfield Road, when he was stopped by police on September 6, last year, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.
A test revealed he had 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.
Mr Jerath said Tilindis, who was unrepresented, received a community order and a 28-month ban for drink driving, in June 2019.
Tilindis, 39, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A probation report was ordered and the case was adjourned for him to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court to be sentence on August 5.
An interim disqualification was imposed.