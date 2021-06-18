Banned Mansfield Woodhouse driver caught behind the wheel while over the limit

A banned drink driver flouted the law when he was caught over the limit for the second time in Spion Kop, a court has been told.

By Tim Cunningham
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:10 pm

Marius Tilindis was driving an Alpha Romeo on Mansfield Road, when he was stopped by police on September 6, last year, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A test revealed he had 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mr Jerath said Tilindis, who was unrepresented, received a community order and a 28-month ban for drink driving, in June 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Tilindis, 39, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A probation report was ordered and the case was adjourned for him to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court to be sentence on August 5.

An interim disqualification was imposed.

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.