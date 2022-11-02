Banned Mansfield man risked prison sentence driving pregnant wife to the doctor

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Charles Galaxy was stopped by police driving a Mercedes, while disqualified and without insurance, on Thoresby Road, Clumber Park, on April 25.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Galaxy had previously been banned for drink-driving and, as result, was temporarily suspended from a training course to be a mental health nurse.

His new convictions would also jeopardise his career prospects, a probation officer said.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She recommended rehabilitation work to address the way “he reacts to situations without thinking”.

The court heard him described as “a good man who is remorseful and has learned his lesson”, who drove to take his pregnant wife to the doctor's when she fell ill.

Galaxy, aged 34, of Bakewell Walk, admitted both offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

District judge Grace Leong noted his previous motoring convictions from 2013, 2019 and 2020.

She told him: "In my view, you're a risk to other road users. Only your personal mitigation has saved you from going to custody today."

She sentenced Galaxy to five months in prison, suspended for 15 months.

“If you so much as get in a car and turn on the ignition, you can expect to go to custody,” the district judge warned him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work with 15 rehabiltation days.