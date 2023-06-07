News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Banned Mansfield driver’s 'futile attempt to evade responsibility' risked prison

A disqualified Mansfield driver who gave a false name to police before fleeing the scene “made a futile attempt to avoid responsibility that was never going to be successful”, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

Police discovered David Staniforth was also driving his blue Nissan van without insurance when they spotted him at traffic lights, on Sandy Lane, on May 9, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said Staniforth drove through a red light, but stopped further down the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He gave a false name and walked off while officers were checking the van. When he was arrested six days later, he was found with a small amount of cannabis.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

The offences breach a suspended prison sentence, while the court heard he was banned from driving in September 2022 for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Staniforth, aged 31, of Nottingham Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, running a red light, possession of cannabis and obstructing an officer.

Read More
Mansfield thug yanked girlfriend’s steering wheel and nearly crashed the car

Mark Stocks, mitigating, described him as a “hardworking, industrious young man”, who started a landscape gardening business in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said the business is “doing really well” and a custodial sentence would impact his two staff members of staff.

Mr Stocks said: “He decided to drive a relatively short distance. He is his own worst enemy. It was a futile attempt to avoid resposibility that was never going to be successful.”

Staniforth was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. while the current suspended sentence was extended by six months

He was also fined £1,205, ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.