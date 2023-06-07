Banned Mansfield driver’s 'futile attempt to evade responsibility' risked prison

Police discovered David Staniforth was also driving his blue Nissan van without insurance when they spotted him at traffic lights, on Sandy Lane, on May 9, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said Staniforth drove through a red light, but stopped further down the road.

He gave a false name and walked off while officers were checking the van. When he was arrested six days later, he was found with a small amount of cannabis.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The offences breach a suspended prison sentence, while the court heard he was banned from driving in September 2022 for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Staniforth, aged 31, of Nottingham Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, running a red light, possession of cannabis and obstructing an officer.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, described him as a “hardworking, industrious young man”, who started a landscape gardening business in 2021.

He said the business is “doing really well” and a custodial sentence would impact his two staff members of staff.

Mr Stocks said: “He decided to drive a relatively short distance. He is his own worst enemy. It was a futile attempt to avoid resposibility that was never going to be successful.”

Staniforth was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. while the current suspended sentence was extended by six months