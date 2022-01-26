Banned Kimberley driver caught in McDonald’s with the munchies

Nathan Smalley was described as having "funny eyes" and smelling of the class B drug outside the burger bar, at Butterley Park, Ripley, on April 12, last year.

Police were called after his father reported the grey Nissan pick-up truck was stolen, without realising Smalley had taken it without asking, said prosecutor Lottie Taylor.

Magistrates in Nottingham heard Smalley was disqualified from driving for 18 months, in October 2020, after mounting penalty points triggered a ban.

But he had since been caught driving the same truck, while disqualified and without insurance, on the M1, on August 22, 2021, and on Nuthall Road, in Eastwood, on October 16, 2021.

Sian Hall, mitigating, said the pick-up truck belonged to the company Smalley founded after leaving school, and he “rarely has a day off work.”

“He knows he has been really, really stupid to get into the vehicle,” she said, adding that he smoked the cannabis because he was stressed about fines for underpaid tax.

“He is due to be a father and that has shocked him into growing up,” Ms Hall said.

“He has had no issues with drugs since. He is remorseful. He is absolutely terrified of prison.”

She said he may have an undiagnosed learning disorder.

Smalley, 30, of Little Lane, Kimberley, received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.