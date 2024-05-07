Banned driver who tried to outrun police with shredded tyres finally caught in Ravenshead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Frost failed to stop for Leicestershire police and was spotted in the Arnold area of Nottingham on April 10, Nottingham Crown Court was told. Police set up a stinger further along the A60 but after his tyres were punctured he accelerated into the opposite carriageway.

Frost joined the A614 and ran a red light while weaving around other vehicles, even though the tyres made it difficult for him to keep control, and accelerated to over 100mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police became aware of a collision further along the road and obtained permission for tactical contact. They spun Frost’s car around and the pursuit ended on Longdale Lane in Ravenshead.

This is the dramatic moment a banned driver was sent spinning as cops rammed his BMW during the 100mph car chase.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2016 when he received a 15 month ban and was ordered to take the extended re-test. Frost, aged 42, has 33 previous convictions for 47 offences, including dishonesty and violence, and was on police bail at the time of the chase.

Sue Rodham, mitigating, said he entered an early plea in the magistrates court to dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

“He has been out of trouble for some time,” she said. “He apologises to the court through me. I ask the court to give him the least possible sentence. "He wants to go back to the West Yorkshire area after his release and to keep out of trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Frost

Judge Stuart Coupland told him: “You made the decision to try and get away from the police. It was an appalling piece of driving. At no stage were you in control of that vehicle. There was a very high risk of you causing serious injury or worse."

Frost, of Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley, Kirklees, was jailed for ten months and banned from driving for three years and four months. The extended re-test requirement is still in place.

“It's your choice whether you keep coming to court or change, the judge told him. “Get it done, move on and don't come back."

Speaking after her court hearing, PC Emma Jordan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appallingly reckless display of driving that placed other road users, police officers and Frost himself at risk of significant harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Crown Court.

“In incidents of this nature we are primarily concerned with public safety, which is why we took the decision to end this pursuit in the way that we did. I am pleased Frost has now been jailed and hope this case serves as a reminder to others about the consequences of this type of driving.”