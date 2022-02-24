Banned driver nabbed in Sutton had been jailed for dangerous driving

Police spoke to Scott Thorpe after he dropped a woman off from a blue transit van, on Young Crescent, at 5pm on December 22, last year.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail said Thorpe was locked up for two years and banned for 24 months, and until he passed an extended test, after he pleaded guilty to theft, dangerous driving and driving without insurance, in February 2019.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Thorpe was simply helping a female friend to collect her vehicle.

"He is the first to say his actions were stupid and he shouldn't have been driving," he said.

"He is disappointed to find himself before the court. He observed the disqualification but hasn't taken the re-test. There is no suggestion of him driving beforehand or since."

He said Thorpe has now "moved on" by setting up a motor mechanics business in Kirkby, and has made arrangements to be collected by his business partner.

Mr Higginbotham said Thorpe’s mother is "a constant source of stability in his life" and ensures he "stays on the straight and narrow."

“He is about to start the process of regaining his provisional licence,” he added.

Thorpe, 37, of Meadow Lane, Alfreton, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £583, with a £58 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for six months.