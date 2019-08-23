Banned driver made trip to McDonald's in Worksop

A banned driver drove his pregnant partner to hospital after a distress call, and then made a side-trip to McDonald's in Worksop, a court heard.

Travis Evans's VW van was stopped at the drive-through burger bar on Highgrounds Road, Worksop, on May 17.

The court heard he received a three year ban in 2014, but will not be allowed behind the wheel before he passes the extended test.

Darren Withers, mitigating, said Evans, who suffers from severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), received a call from his partner to say she was unwell.

"He accepts that following the trip to hospital he went on a social journey," he said.

Evans, 24, of Church Street, Langold, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Six points were added to his licence, making him a totter, and he was disqualified for six months.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

