Banned driver caught over the limit in Mansfield after strong home-made wine

A banned drink driver downed strong home-made wine before getting behind the wheel of a car in Mansfield, a court heard.

Petru Dragu's Vauxhall Zafira was seen driving erratically on Nottingham Road, at 2am, on March 24.

A test revealed he had 115 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said he was banned for 19 months, in January 2018, after he was caught over the limit.

Probation officer Greta Percival said Dragu had received a gift of strong wine from a Romanian friend, and he drank two mugs of it before driving to a disco in the town centre.

"At no point did he say he felt ashamed of what he has done," she said.

She said he moved to Stevenage to work as a building site labourer in the week, and in a car-wash at weekends, having been in the UK for seven years.

Dragu, 29, of Shackledell, Stevenage, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 9.

On Wednesday, he was banned for four years.

He was given a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation days, and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 court costs and an £85 government surcharge.