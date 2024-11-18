Ban for Sutton drink driver who walked away after hitting parked car

A Sutton man was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he collided with a parked car and walked away from the scene, a court has heard.

Craig Allin abandoned his red Honda Civic after crashing into a red Ford Fiesta on Unwin Road, Sutton, at 7.40pm, on October 21, said Ashley Whitcher, prosecuting.

A test showed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Allin, of previous good character, was a self-employed roofer but the loss of his driving licence will mean he has to sign on for the first time in his life.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
“It was a very good living and he is now on Universal Credit,” he said.

Allin, 36, of Grove Road, Sutton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban.

