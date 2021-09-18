Ban for Sutton drink-driver who fetched firewood

Rajan Nazran was seen driving away from the garage on Huthwaite Road at speed, just after midnight on August 29, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Nazran was traced to his home address via his number plate, where a test revealed he had 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court he had been convicted of drink driving, possession of class A drugs and using a mobile phone while driving in 2015, when he was banned from the road for two years.

Magistrates heard he wants to apologise.

The 29-year-old who struggles with his mental health, is waiting for a knee operation.

Nazran, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance.

He was banned for 40 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.