Axeman attacks landlord and landlady in raid on Sutton pub

Two men - one armed with an axe - attacked the landlord and landlady of a Sutton pub after being confronted today.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the break-in in the early hours of today, Easter Sunday, April 21.

The Forest Tavern, Forest Road, Skegby

The landlady and landlord of The Forest Tavern, Forest Road, Skegby, were awoken by a smashing noise at about 4.10am.

On investigating, police said they were "attacked by two offenders who were in the process of stealing from the premises".

One of the offenders was armed with an axe. They fled the scene as the police were called.

The landlord and landlady were unhurt.

Officers arrested two men seen nearby who have since been charged with offences.

Patrick Allan, aged 36, of Birds Lane, Kirkby, has been charged with obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty and assaulting by beating of a emergency worker. He has bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in June.

And 22-year-old Riley Machin, 22, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, has been charged with possession of a class A drug. He has also been bailed to appear at the same court in June.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Our investigation into the burglary is ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone with any information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 151 of April 21, 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."