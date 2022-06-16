Axe recovered as police target fires in the open in Mansfield

In response to ‘an increasing number of deliberate ignitions within the Oaktree Lane and Racecourse Park areas’, officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south neighbourhood team have launched Operation Fireproof

A team spokesman said: “Over the past days, officers have been conducting proactive foot patrols.

“As a result, a number of anti-social behaviour incidents have been disrupted, an axe was also recovered by officers which had been carelessly left in a public space where it could have been found by children or caused injury.

Police officers on patrol in Mansfield recovered an axe.

“As the weather becomes warmer, we urge residents to consider their actions while enjoying the sun by, ensuring cigarettes are extinguished and disposed of safely, avoiding open fires and barbecues in wooded areas and fields and by taking rubbish home with you.