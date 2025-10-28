Audi crashes into two vans after fleeing scene of Annesley incident

A man has been arrested after a police officer fell to the ground while trying to stop a car from fleeing an incident – with the same car then crashing into two vans.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully neither the officer or van drivers were badly hurt during the incident, which happened along the A611 Derby Road, at Annesley, shortly after midday yesterday (27 October).

Officers had been called to the scene following reports of a man driving erratically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, they found the driver of an Audi R8 arguing with another driver and so got out their police car and went to calm the situation down.

A man has been arrested after a police officer fell to the ground while trying to stop a car from fleeing an incident along the A611 Derby Road, at Annesley – with the same car then crashing into two vans.

As they approached, the Audi R8 began to accelerate away and one officer fell to the ground as he tried to stop the car, while the second officer was struck in the leg as the Audi continued to drive off.

Seconds later, the Audi crashed into two vans – with one of the van drivers needing to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters.

The Audi driver sustained head and leg injuries in the collision with the two vans and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. His condition is not considered life-altering or life-threatening and the 36-year-old will be taken into police custody and questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving once he is discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed in both directions while investigation work took place and reopened shortly before 9pm. Anyone with dash cam footage of the Audi either in the lead up to the incident or during it is asked to come forward.

Superintendent Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers attend incidents to keep people safe and should not be subjected to reckless acts such as this.

“By accelerating away, the Audi then collided with two other vehicles and I’d like to assure those affected that we are treating this matter extremely seriously.

“Mercifully neither officer or members of public were seriously hurt but their injuries could easily have been more serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investigation is continuing and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dash cam footage that captures the Audi leading up to this incident.

“Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident 255 of 27 October 2025.”