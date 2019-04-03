Attempt to sabotage rail services in Nottinghamshire believed to be Brexit related

Police investigating a "deliberate attempt to cause significant sabotage" to the rail network in Nottinghamshire say they believe the incident may be Brexit-related.

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation after two malicious obstructions which occurred on the railway near Yaxley, Cambridgeshire on March 21 and at Netherfield, Nottinghamshire on March 27.

Police investigating after attempt to "sabotage" rail network in Nottinghamshire



In both incidents, home-made short-circuit devices were reportedly found clipped to the tracks, with a note saying "Leave means leave" and threatening to "bring this country to its knees" if Britain doesn't leave the EU.

The devices were designed to tell signal workers that a train was stuck on the line, bringing the line to standstill.

But safeguards meant that they failed.

BTP said they were working closely with partner agencies to "urgently investigate" the incidents.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police, said: "We’re are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union. We’ll continue to monitor this situation extremely closely and have circulated advice to rail operators and indeed Network Rail."

He added: "“This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network. We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents and are working extremely closely with our national partners, including the rail industry.

“It is important to highlight that these acts were intended only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure, however this failed on both occasions. The railway has a number of substantial safeguards in place to prevent and detect this type of sabotage and we are now working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”





