Assault suspect followed by drone and arrested in Mansfield Woodhouse

An assault suspect was detained by officers after being spotted by the pilot of a police drone.

Officers were called to an address in Mansfield Woodhouse on March 23, after reports that a man had forced his way into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

After an initial search of the area for the attacker proved unsuccessful, a police drone pilot was called in to survey the area with a thermal imaging camera.

A suspect was spotted around half an hour later at 1.08am.

Police arrested a suspect in Mansfield Woodhouse after he was spotted by a drone using a thermal imaging camera. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was then followed through the streets before a police dog handler was dispatched to catch up with him.

Facing the combined attentions of the eye in the sky and the dog on the ground, the 36-year-old suspect quickly gave himself up and was arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment and criminal damage.

He was also questioned on suspicion of failing to comply with a roadside breath test.

Sgt Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was vital that on this occasion that we brought this suspect into custody as soon as possible so time really was of the essence.

“Having that extra eye in the sky is vital to officer on the ground, particularly at night time when searching for people is so much more difficult.

“I am pleased we were able to play our part by bringing this suspect into custody so quickly.”

Nottinghamshire Police’s drones team is made up of 13 officers who combine their regular duties with aerial shifts.