'Assault' in South Normanton did not happen, police say

Police investigating an alleged assault in South Normanton say no attack took place.

Officers were called to the incident outside the Premier Store, Market Place, just before 9pm on Sunday.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault but officers say they are satisfied they were not involved and they have been released from custody.

A 32-year-old man who made the allegation remains in hospital but his injuries are not serious and are not as a result of being assaulted.

Police thanked everyone who contacted them with information and an inquiry into what happened will continue.

