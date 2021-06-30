Aspiring Nottinghamshire police detective determined to help victims of fraud

PC Sean Osborn is one of 30 new recruits on Nottinghamshire Police’s Fast-Track to Detective scheme – a specialist training course to convert trained civilian investigators into full-time officers and detectives.

The 23-year-old – who joined the force’s graduate investigator scheme after leaving university in 2019 – has been working within a team of civilian investigators on incidents reported by the public in Mansfield for the past 18 months,

During his time with the team he helped to trigger a large-scale fraud investigation into a number of potentially-linked cases.

PC Sean Osborn

Now he is preparing to pass out as a police officer on July 6 after 10 weeks of basic training.

“Like a lot of young people I wasn’t completely sure what I wanted to do in the future when I left university,” he said

“I had worked in the retail and hospitality sectors prior to joining the police and none of them had really excited me; I didn’t feel like I was challenging myself and wanted more out of a job. I had been thinking about the police for a while because it would allow me to help others and work in a job that was more meaningful to me.

"Since joining the police, I’ve gained a lot of invaluable experience through dealing with different types and severity of crimes; it’s also made me realise the ever-changing nature of criminality and how we as a police service adapt to deal with it.

“From the work I’ve done so far, I’ve developed a particular interest in fraud crimes. These crimes tend to be complex and lengthy from an investigation standpoint, and the impact it has on victims, families and the wider community can be significant.

"The nature of fraud investigations tend to be challenging with the amount of material generated, but this extra work adds to the good feeling when everything eventually comes together.”

The Fast-Track to Detective scheme provides a pathway for new recruits in to detective roles, while still giving them the experience of being a uniformed police officer.

After qualifying as officers, the candidates spend around three months in a response role where they are mentored by more experienced colleagues.

They will then be posted to one of the force’s specialised investigation departments, where they are mentored by experienced detectives, working on active cases while at the same time working towards sitting stringent national exams and completing a portfolio of casework.

PC Osborn added: “As the first police officer in my family, I think they are a bit daunted at the idea of what I’ll be dealing with.

"They’ve been really supportive and know it is something I really want to do. I’ve been in the force for just shy of two years, during which time I’ve worked alongside and learned from a range of experienced police staff and officers.

"The experience of working with and helping victims, witnesses and general members of the public has strengthened my belief that this is the career path for me, something I look forward to doing for years to come.”

For more information about careers in the force, go to Nottinghamshire Police Careers Nottinghamshire Police