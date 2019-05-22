Ashfield woman prosecuted for playing 'excessively loud music'

An Ashfield resident has been prosecuted after failing to stop playing excessively loud music.

Jessica McHugh, 28, of Salterford Road, Hucknall, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to one offence of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice on October 26, 2018.

Salterford Road. Image: Google Maps.

Ashfield District Council started receiving complaints about excessive noise from loud music coming from her property in June 2018. Despite being warned about her behaviour, McHugh continued to play music at such a level that was causing a nuisance to her neighbours.

Following the issue of a Community Protection Notice, requiring her to stop playing loud music, they received further complaints that the music coming from the property continued to be loud and of an unreasonable level.

McHugh was prosecuted for failing to comply with the Community Protection Notice.

Sentencing McHugh, the magistrates imposed a fine of £60, costs of £85, and victim surcharge of £30.

A spokesman for Ashfield District Council said: “The council will not tolerate behaviour like this from residents, we will not allow one individual to affect the lives of others with loud music or other anti-social behaviour."