Ashfield thug jailed for beating man unconscious with metal pole in row over money

Jamie Frost subjected his victim to a brutal and sustained attack that left him in hospital for weeks.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Frost became angry and attacked his victim following a dispute over money.

Jamie Frost has been jailed for the attack

The attack happened at a house in Fackley Road, Sutton, at around 11.45pm on March 28.

The court heard Frost was demanding cash from his victim and that he attacked him after they began to argue.

The victim told police Frost picked up a metal pole and struck him with full force over the top of his head.

He said he could recall being struck three times before he lost consciousness.

When he woke, he crawled to the front door in a bid to escape but was struck again to his upper back and left arm.

The victim told officers he believed Frost was going to kill him.

When the blows finally stopped, the victim managed to escape the property and call 999 from a telephone box.

Police arrived and arrested Frost. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to Kings Mill Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment for a bleed on the brain.

On Friday, July 2, Frost, of Fackley Road, was jailed for three years and four months after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple said: "This was a sustained and vicious attack that left the victim with horrendous injuries.

“I am pleased that justice has been done and hope this sentencing will bring some degree of relief to the victim.”