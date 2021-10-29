Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will be patrolling Ashfield.

The operation aims to prevent and disrupt anti-social behaviour, using early intervention, education and, where needed, enforcement action against those who commit offences.

As Halloween approaches, the teams are visiting shops and off-licenses advising against serving eggs and flour to under 16s, and reminding shops about the requirements to check for ID for young people buying alcohol.

Ashfield District Council will be helping to 'ghost-bust' anti-social behaviour over Halloween and Bonfire Night

Anyone planning on trick or treating this year is also asked to be “vigilant” about not spreading coronavirus.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “The Halloween and bonfire season brings joy to residents across the district but we know it also brings anti-social behaviour.

“This year’s celebrations will be different to what we are used to, it is more important than ever for authorities to work together to create a safe environment for residents. We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in the district.

Inspector Mark Dickson, District Commander for Ashfield said: “The Halloween and fireworks season is always a busy time for neighbourhood policing teams Working alongside our partners, we will be doing all we can to ensure people stay safe.

“My officers will take a proactive role in patrolling communities and engaging positively with the public. But we will not hesitate to take action against people who act in an antisocial way or put others at risk.

"We will not tolerate reckless and dangerous behaviour, damage to property or actions that cause alarm or distress.”

With some organised firework displays cancelled, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are advising residents to avoid displays at home. If they do, they are encouraged to follow the Firework Code and only buy fireworks from reputable sources.

Jonathan Wilson, Station Manager at Ashfield Fire Station, said: “As the spooky season approaches and bonfire night draws closer, I must remind everyone about the dangers around fireworks. In the wrong hands, they can have tragic consequences.

“We are urging residents not to have bonfires they can get out of hand easily, and can easily spread to hedges, trees, even properties.

“Stay safe this Halloween and bonfire night, follow the safety tips and avoid antisocial behaviour.”