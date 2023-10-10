Ashfield revealed as 'worst area' for sexual offences in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A freedom of information request to Nottinghamshire Police by LegalExpert.co.uk found that 3,512 sexual offence incidents occurred in the county between September 2022 to September 2023.

Around eleven per cent of incidents happened in Ashfield, followed by ten per cent at City Central – with Mansfield at nine-point-eight per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the findings, the least sexual offences occurred in Rushcliffe – five per cent – and the City Centre, which stood at six per cent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield is the worst area for sexual offences in Nottinghamshire, new data from LegalExpert.co.uk has uncovered.

Further data retrieved by LegalExpert.co.uk found that young people aged between 16 to 24 were more likely to be the victim of sexual offences than any other age group.

Additionally, seventy nine per cent of victims identified as female, whereas fifteen per cent identified as male.

But over six per cent of victims did not determine their gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures suggest that out of the 2,771 suspects or offenders, eighty-nine per cent identified as male.

The most common incident type was sexual assault involving girls or women over 13, which accounted for twenty-six per cent of all sexual offence incidents.

Female rape where the victim was aged over 16 followed behind at twenty-five per cent.

And other common incidents included exposure or voyeurism, accounting for six per cent, and sexual assault of girls aged 13 or under, also accounting for six per cent of incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Criminal Injury Team at JF Law, which owns the LegalExpert.co.uk brand, said: “The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and recent high-profile cases have brought sexual and physical abuse to the forefront of public policy.

“Many people are not aware that there does not need to be a conviction to claim.

“This means that even for those victims let down by the criminal justice system, there is still an opportunity to obtain a financial remedy which may help victims achieve a sense of closure.”

LegalExpert.co.uk offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice.