Ashfield pub owner grew cannabis upstairs to tackle chronic long-term pain

An Ashfield pub owner whose cannabis grow was uncovered when police officers smelled the class B drug had been using it to tackle chronic long-term pain, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said two officers became suspicious when they stopped in the car park of the Dog and Quayle pub, in Underwood, on June 28.

Owner Kamal Sahib told them the officers they would need a warrant to look around upstairs after they spoke to his brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after they found evidence of a cannabis grow in an outbuilding they conducted a full search and uncovered 49 fully grown cannabis plants above the pub.

The Dog and Quayle pub, on Mansfield Road, Underwood. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Sahib, of previous good character, admitted responsibility for growing the drugs on a personal, medicinal basis.

“Even the greatest cynic couldn't find evidence of anything other than a lesser role,” he said. “He is qualified to degree standard and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He wants to make good the next 50 years of his life and not repeat mistakes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Sahib, who suffers from chronic long-term pain, was “desperate for pain relief,” and had used cannabis to sleep after prescription medicines stopped working.

He said the probation service recommended rehabilitation activities to help him manage his health problems.

Sahib, aged 51, of the Dog and Quayle, admitted producing class B drugs when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 17.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received as 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.