Ashfield MP launches appeal to help Sutton allotment holders after fire
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has launched an appeal to help allotment holders affected by a devastating fire which destroyed their plots in Sutton on Friday night.
A GoFundMe page has already been set up to help devastated plot owners affected by the blaze at the Lane End Allotments and money raised will help to pay for new sheds, plants and greenhouses.
Now the MP wants folk to donate garden tools to help allotment holders get back on their feet.
“It’s terribly sad to see all the hard work of local residents go up in smoke,” said Mr Anderson.
"Not only has people’s hard work been ruined but this incident could have posed a real risk to life and I am just glad no one was hurt.
"That said many of my constituents will now be without tools and equipment which they need to work on their allotments so if anyone wants to donate any gardening equipment or tools then please let me know on [email protected].”