Ashfield man who fired air pistol at A&E vows to stay out of trouble after first taste of prison
Reece Wallace was intoxicated when security guards took him to be assessed on a ward at the Queens Medical Centre, on March 26, said Denney Lau, prosecuting.
Police were called when the gas-powered BB gun and a flick knife were found on him.
CCTV showed Wallace, aged 21, sitting outside, taking the gun from his bag and discharging it into the air.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Wallace had “troubling content” on his phone, including radicalised rap lyrics.
But a charge of sending an indecent, obscene or menacing message via a public communications network was not proceeded with.
Sue Rodham, mitigating, said the time he has spent on remand at HMP Nottingham “has been a real shock to him.”
“Because of his height he has been bullied,” she said. “There has been an attempted stabbing. He vows he is not going to get into trouble again.”
She said Wallace now realises it may be sensible to get him assistance for his mental health issues, which include post-traumatic stress disorder.
On Tuesday Judge Julie Warburton said: “I am concerned about the risk he may pose in the future if the issues he has are not directly tackled in the short term.”
He was remanded back into custody until September 2 for an assessment by the mental health team.
Wallace, formerly of Rawson Street, Selston, admitted possessing an imitation firearm and a blade in a public place, at previous hearings.