Ashfield man stole security cameras that were still recording when he got home

An Ashfield man who stole two security cameras fitted with GPS trackers didn't realise they were still recording when he got them home, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Evans slipped through a gap in a fence around a Bellway building site, in Huthwaite, on the night of May 12.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said both £450 cameras were recovered and he made full and frank admissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Evans was caught immediately and his last offence for dishonesty dated back to 2014.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He simply walked into an area he thought was derelict which wasn’t,” he said.

Evans had been working on a building site shortly after his release from prison for driving offences in March, but had been laid off and was awaiting benefits.

The 46-year-old, now of Town View, Kimberley, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days. He must pay £199 court costs.