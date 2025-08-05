Ashfield man stole security cameras that were still recording when he got home
Samuel Evans slipped through a gap in a fence around a Bellway building site, in Huthwaite, on the night of May 12.
Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said both £450 cameras were recovered and he made full and frank admissions.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Evans was caught immediately and his last offence for dishonesty dated back to 2014.
"He simply walked into an area he thought was derelict which wasn’t,” he said.
Evans had been working on a building site shortly after his release from prison for driving offences in March, but had been laid off and was awaiting benefits.
The 46-year-old, now of Town View, Kimberley, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days. He must pay £199 court costs.