Ashfield man pulled a knife in frustration with three-hour wait at King’s Mill Hospital

A police officer was taking statements about an unrelated matter when he heard reports of an altercation with a male holding a knife, on February 25.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said he found Bailey Case shouting at security guards who were standing at a distance in the entrance to A&E.

The officer told him to drop the knife and extended his baton, but 22-year-old Case was shouting incoherently and fled into the car park.

King's Mill Hospital

"The officer gave chase and called for extra units because of the risk posed by the defendant's behaviour," said Mr Conboy.

Case continued to ignore warnings to drop the knife and ran out of the main entrance before turning to face the officer.

He started shouting but the officer was still unable to understand him. But he finally threw the knife, which had a three-inch blade, into the grass verge.

Case told police he got frustrated after waiting for three hours for a blood test and became upset when staff refused to print him a map to go home.

He said he normally kept the knife at home and used it to self-harm.

He said he had been diagnosed with psychosis and carries the knife so he can get himself arrested and removed from any situation.

A probation officer said Case indicated symptoms of a borderline personality disorder and is currently on police bail.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Case, who has no previous convictions, has a ‘difficult personal history’ and drug misuse has been the main catalyst for his offending.

“His time in custody has provided him with a stark awakening about the realities should he continue down this path,” said Mr Higginbotham. "He would be suitable for a community-based disposal.”

Case, formerly of Hillcrest Close, Watnall, and now of no fixed abode, admitted possession of a knife in a public place, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 27.

