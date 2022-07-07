Maxwell Shelbourne, formerly of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity, pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual touching.

Derby Crown Court heard the 22-year-old approached the woman in the early hours of Sunday, January 16, as she was walking along Cromford Road, Langley Mill.

He stopped her and asked for a cigarette, then tried to hug and kiss her and despite her saying no, insisted he walked her home.

After a short while he tried to kiss her again, and despite the victim struggling, he sexually assaulted and tried to rape her. They continued to struggle, and the woman managed to run home.

She reported what happened to her the following day and Sherbourne was identified following a public appeal.

He has now been jailed for five-and-a-half years, will be on the sex offenders’ register for life and was given an indefinite restraining order to prevent him from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Danielle Lynch, of Derbyshire Police’s public protection unit, was the officer in charge of the case.

She said: “Firstly I’d like to thank the strength of the victim showed in coming forward and reporting this horrendous crime against her. She has shown incredible courage throughout the investigation and court process.

“We would also like to thank members of the public who supported this investigation by coming forward as part of our appeal as they really helped us to bring this man to justice.

“I hope this case will give others who have survived sexual offences the confidence to report incidents like these, knowing that we will listen and investigate professionally and sensitively.

“We are working with partners to ensure we are making Derbyshire a safe place for everyone and have specially trained officers who, alongside organisations including Derbyshire-based SV2, support victims of sexual violence, and can provide advice and ongoing support.”

