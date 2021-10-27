Ashfield man jailed after swapping sexual images with 11-year-old girl

Muhittin Dogan, aged 21, pressured the girl into sending him nude images after meeting her on a social media app.

Doubting her claim to be 17, Dogan engaged her in a game of ‘truth or dare’ in which she then claimed to 13 – two years older than she actually was at the time.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Dogan, who then claimed to be a 14-year-old boy, pressured her into sending him nude photographs, before sending her a sexually explicit image of himself.

Muhittin Dogan, aged 21, of Station Street, Kirkby, has been jailed for two years.

Police were later called by the girl’s family.

Dogan was traced down via his phone number and arrested.

When his phone was examined, police said they found evidence of a sexually explicit conversation with another teenage girl.

Dogan, of Station Street, told police he was not aware of the first girl’s age when he made contact with her in February 2020.

He declined to answer questions about the other victim.

However, he later admitted two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of making indecent images of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent photo of a child.

He was jailed for two years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Detective Constable Toby Marsh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Dogan knowingly engaged children in highly sexualised online conversations with children during which he pressured them into sending indecent images of themselves. In doing so he exploited the innocence and vulnerability of his victims for his own sexual gratification.

“I hope this outcome serves not only as a comfort to Dogan’s victims and their families, but also as a warning to other young people to think twice about who they engage with on social media and what details and contend they share - because, sadly, there are other people like Dogan out there who will readily exploit young people in this way.”