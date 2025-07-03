Ashfield man faces possible jail sentence for harassing ex-partner with ‘vile’ TikTok comments

An Ashfield man who couldn’t remember repeatedly harassing his ex-partner with “vile accusations” under her Tiktok posts faces a possible prison sentence at the crown court.

Daniel Moore posted four comments on March 4 which "caused a great amount of stress and set (his ex’s) mental health back," in breach of a restraining order made in July last year, said Donna Fawcett, prosecuting.

She said their 18-year relationship ended in 2023 and Moore breached the order in April 2024 and January 2025.

He “deliberately and persistently breached the order” this time while serving a 20-week suspended sentence, she said.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Moore deserved credit for his guilty plea and “is under no illusion that the starting point is the activation of the suspended sentence.”

“He can't remember making the comments as he was possibly in drink at the time but accepts responsibility,” she said.

“Since this offence was committed he has completed the building better relationships course with probation. He has had time to reflect on his actions. He has come off social media. He is trying to move forward.

“He was fined on the last occasion. The complainant has posted things about him which led to the breakdown of a new relationship.

“He accepts it is not an excuse but it has stopped him from moving on with his life.”

He works full time for a funeral director and says alcohol is no longer a factor, Ms Thorpe added.

Moore, 39, of Hill View Road, Kirkby, admitted harassment when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on August 27.