Ashfield landlord failed to ensure properties were ‘a liveable standard’

An Ashfield private landlord has been ordered to pay more than £12,000 after failing to improve her property to a liveable standard.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Yvonne Rose, of Wigston, Leicestershire, had been issued a notice in November 2016 requiring her to make external improvements to an Ashfield property and to fix “serious hazards” in another.

NMAC10-2465-2''Kirkby Ashfield District Council Offices

The property, on Hill Crescent, Sutton, was initially brought to the Ashfield District Council’s attention in 2014 following complaints from the tenant.

Officers found serious disrepair including missing windows, no heating system, dangerous electrics and no fixed kitchen facilities.

Council officers immediately prohibited the use of the property and, despite repeated attempts to discuss the works required to bring the property back into use, it remained in an empty and derelict state.

Following the issue of the notices a further inspection was made in June 2018. It was deemed that, with the exception of some minor works, the property remained “in a state of disrepair”.

In sentencing Rose, the magistrate found that she had “deliberately failed to comply with the statutory notices”.

In view of the timescale of events and the prolonged duration of “broken promises”, they found that the harm to the amenity of the community was considerable and had increased over time.

A fine of £8250 was imposed on Rose and she was ordered to pay £3,957.32 to Ashfield District Council after pleading guilty.

Paul Parkinson, housing director at Ashfield District Council, said: “We have extended the powers open to our enforcement teams and this result shows the council’s commitment in bringing rogue landlords to justice.

“This outcome should act as warning to all rogue landlords in the district that poor and squalid housing is not acceptable and we will use all means at our disposal to enforce the law including, fines, courts and prosecutions.”