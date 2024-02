Ashfield ex-partner of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has charges of assaulting her dropped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charles Drury, 26, was accused of assaulting the 37-year-old mum-of-one who starred in the original cast of popular ITV reality TV show The Only Way is Essex.

Mr Drury, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, who appeared in court today wearing a grey flat cap, dark jeans and black jumper, was also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex, with whom he shares a daughter.

The builder had previously denied both charges and was due to face trial next month. But Snaresbrook Crown Court was told Ms Goodger had decided to withdraw her support for the case, meaning a not guilty verdict was recorded for both charges.

Mr Drury, who spoke only to confirm his name in court, said he didn’t wish to comment on the charges being dropped ‘at this time’.

Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was offering no evidence in relation to the charges, and invited Recorder James Lofthouse to direct non guilty verdicts.

Mr Recorder Lofthouse said: “A letter dated February 6 from the CPS [says] the complainant in this case [Ms Goodger] has withdrawn her support.

“In that case, the Crown does not have sufficient evidence to proceed. That being the case, it’s the Crown who bring cases… I will direct a not guilty verdict to be given on both counts on the indictment.”

Mr Recorder Lofthouse added that Mr Drury could also apply for any trial expenses he incurred, including travel to and from court. “That brings proceedings to an end,” he added, addressing Drury. “Not guilty verdicts have been recorded and you’re free to go.”

Asked outside the court whether he’d like to comment on the charges being dropped, Mr Drury said: “Not at this point. Thanks.”