Ashfield estate to become a police priority area after violence drugs and anti-social behaviour

Police have pledged to make a Sutton estate a priority after an 'extraordinary amount of incidents' in the area

Ashfield Neighbourhood Police Inspector Craig Hall posted on Facebook today that he was giving the new status to the Carsic estate

Brookfield Avenue Sutton

He said: "Last weekend (Saturday 25 August 2019), Nottinghamshire Police issued a two-day Dispersal Order in Davies Lane in the Carsic Estate in Sutton-in-Ashfield after there had been an extraordinary amount of incidents in the area. I am pleased to report that there have been no further issues reported to our officers over the weekend.

"I have, however, recently become concerned about the volume of incidents relating to violence, drugs and anti-social behaviour on the estate. Most recently, our officers were called to Brookfield Avenue on Sunday 26 August following reports of man being assaulted with a golf club in a house. Our officers were very quick to respond to the matter and fortunately the victim escaped without severe injuries. We know that it was a targeted attack and have no reason to believe that anyone else is at risk, however I am conscious that such incidents can cause other people to be in fear for themselves of loved ones who reside and frequent the area.

"As a result of the increased amount of incidents and after consultation with our partners within Ashfield District Council, I will be making the Carsic Estate one of my two priority areas. I will be initiating a problem solving plan aimed at targeting problematic offenders in the area and seeking to reduce violent offending and anti-social behaviour in the area. This will include employing tactics to target drug dealers on the estate, who I believe are one of the root causes of many of the problems.

"Nottinghamshire Police aim to deliver a service that works for local communities and as part of the plan I will be aiming to engage with elected members and community leaders from the estate to ensure that the community has a voice in the activity we will be putting in place. Working with other agencies and the community is the only way to create better places to live and our recent activities in Coxmoor and Leamington have shown what can be achieved thorough this type of partnership."

He urged urge anyone in the Carsic Estate to continue to support officers by informing the Police, Council or elected members about individuals who bring problems to the area to ensure they are able to target the issues that matter most to the community.

