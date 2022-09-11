Ashfield District Council’s Proclamation event to mark Accession of the new King.

Chairman of the Council, Councillor David Walters, read the Proclamation of the Accession of the new monarch, King Charles III.

The Council offices will remain open every day for the next two weeks for residents sign the book of condolence in the reception area and you are welcome to lay flowers at the front of the building.

There are also books of condolence at St Mary’s Church in Hucknall and St Mary’s Church in Sutton, as well as a national online book at www.royal.uk (external link)

Nottinghamshire County Council also hosted a Proclamation event at County Hall today at 1pm.

