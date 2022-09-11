Ashfield District Council’s Proclamation event to mark Accession of the new King.
Ashfield District Council held a Proclamation event on Sunday to mark the Accession of the new King.
Chairman councillor David Walters read the Proclamation of the Accession of the new monarch, King Charles III today outside the council offices on Urban Road, Kirkby.
The Council offices will remain open every day for the next two weeks for residents sign the book of condolence in the reception area and you are welcome to lay flowers at the front of the building.
There are also books of condolence at St Mary’s Church in Hucknall and St Mary’s Church in Sutton, as well as a national online book at www.royal.uk (external link)
Nottinghamshire County Council also hosted a Proclamation event at County Hall today at 1pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Parents slam 'tyrannical regime' as Selston school introduces new behavioural rules
-
2
Violent Kirkby football fan sparked police stand-off after seizing baby daughter
-
3
Police sniff out large cannabis grow in Sutton house
-
4
Queen’s coffin to begin journey to final resting place
-
5
(PICS) Warsop residents are all smiles as the Tour of Britain travels into town
The Flag at Urban Road, which is currently flying at half-mast, will be raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations. It will then return to half-mast and will remain so until 8am the day after the funeral.