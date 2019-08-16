Ashfield council prosecute former Selston resident for fly-tipping and burning waste in garden

A former Ashfield resident has been jailed for offences relating to fly-tipping and burning waste at his old Selston property.

Following reports of a fly tip in July 2018 investigations by Ashfield District Council found that the waste had been collected by David Rowe, now of Bulwell.

Rowe failed to cooperate offering no explanation as to why the waste that he collected was found fly-tipped.

In February 2018, a call was made to the emergency services regarding a large fire in the garden of a property on Alfreton Road, Selston - Rowe's former home.

Fire officers witnessed David Rowe collecting waste from his van to burn on the fire.

Putting the fire out, it was confirmed that the waste being burned was a mixture of domestic and commercial waste.

Appearing before magistrates’ Rowe, aged 30 and now of Bestwood Road, Bulwell, was sentenced for three offences relating to the incident in a case prosecuted by Ashfield District Council.

These were: being a carrier of controlled waste, failing to take reasonable measures to prevent another person from fly-tipping, and disposing of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health.

The sentence also included fly-tipping offences prosecuted by Amber Valley Borough Council and an offence of transporting waste without a waste carrier’s licence prosecuted by the Environment Agency.

Rowe was sentenced to a total of 30 weeks in jail. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

In sentencing, District Judge Taffe said: “These are serious matters because of the blight on the community locally and nationally.

"Fly-tipping is a national emergency, it affects the quality of life of all and in this case clearly was for commercial gain.”

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety said “This is a fantastic result for all involved.

"David Rowe clearly thought he could get away with this behaviour, and his custodial sentence should be a message to anyone thinking they can make quick money from collecting and fly-tipping waste.

“The council is committed to tacking fly-tipping across the district. We have numerous measure in place it catch offenders including dedicated officers investigating each case and the powers to crush vehicles of unlicensed waste carriers.

"We are also focusing on prevention, joining forces with other authorities in Nottinghamshire to create the 'Cleaner Nottinghamshire Group'.

"This partnership, which allows us to share information on fly-tipping, along with our past and current projects demonstrate our dedication to ensuring that Ashfield remains a nice environment to live and work.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The case shows how we take robust enforcement action to protect communities and the environment against those who deliberately ignore the law. It also demonstrates how seriously the courts take waste crime.

“By operating illegally, Rowe has undermined both the regulations and those who are registered waste carriers and we hope it highlights to householders and businesses of the importance of only using licensed waste carriers to ensure any waste they hand over will be properly and legally managed.”